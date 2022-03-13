Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target Cut to $28.70 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $35.40 to $28.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.