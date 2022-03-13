Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 61.8% in February

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

