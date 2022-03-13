Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $20.30.
Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
