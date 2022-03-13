Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DLTNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

