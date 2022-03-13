Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DLTNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
