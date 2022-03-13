DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00295823 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.90 or 0.01185059 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.