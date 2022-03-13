Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBB. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PBB opened at €10.13 ($11.01) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($16.80). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.72 and a 200-day moving average of €10.35.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

