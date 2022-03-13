Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lowered Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.82.
Shares of LUN opened at C$12.37 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.
About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.