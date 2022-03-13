Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lowered Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.82.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.37 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

