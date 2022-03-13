Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades ITV (LON:ITV) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.70).

ITV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut ITV to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 83.76 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($624,590.07). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,379.21). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 175,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,837.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

