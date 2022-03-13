Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded ITV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

ITVPF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. ITV has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

