Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE:DB opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.