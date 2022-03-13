Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 232 ($3.04) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.99) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ibstock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 244.17 ($3.20).
IBST opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.17). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.97. The stock has a market cap of £706.62 million and a P/E ratio of 21.56.
Ibstock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.
