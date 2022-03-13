Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.96. The firm has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

M&G Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.