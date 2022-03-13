Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.62 ($25.68).

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.74) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

FRA DTE traded up €0.26 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €16.06 ($17.45). The company had a trading volume of 14,161,573 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.72.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

