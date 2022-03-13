DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $15.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.26. The company had a trading volume of 607,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.78, a PEG ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,904 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,550 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

