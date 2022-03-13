DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Reaches $0.0536

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $660,056.24 and approximately $1,796.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06595427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,982.53 or 1.00046693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041457 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

