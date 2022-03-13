DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,063. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

