DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $156.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.56.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

