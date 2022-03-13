DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.87 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $29,558.74 or 0.75861010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $33,974.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.91 or 0.06600677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.80 or 0.99926760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041623 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.