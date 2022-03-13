Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 341.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Benefitfocus worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $9.65 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

