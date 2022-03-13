Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Emerald worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 1,186.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 194.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Saul Levin acquired 20,000 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $73,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $3.45 on Friday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

