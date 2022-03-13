Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of Five Star Senior Living worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 387,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 43,854 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 104,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 404,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

