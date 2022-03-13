Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 102,434 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.