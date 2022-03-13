Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,257 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Veracyte worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $19,541,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 79.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 140,186 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

