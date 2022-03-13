Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 282,250 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Personalis worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 143,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,281 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $376.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.62. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

