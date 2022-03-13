Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.
