Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

About Direct Digital (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings Inc provides advertising and marketing technology. The holding group’s supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.