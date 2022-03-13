Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

DSEY stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diversey by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diversey by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

