Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.12 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.39 and a one year high of C$3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

