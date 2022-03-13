Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.12 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.39 and a one year high of C$3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25.
