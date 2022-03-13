Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 10,336 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $11.32 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $617.54 million, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

