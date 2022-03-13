DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $4,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $9,816,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 258,744 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

