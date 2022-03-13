DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $75.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
