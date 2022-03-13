DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $75.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

