DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.88, but opened at $76.52. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DocuSign shares last traded at $74.07, with a volume of 289,834 shares traded.
DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
