Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 485 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $196.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.