Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

