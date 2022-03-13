Domani Wealth LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $51.63 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

