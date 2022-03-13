Domani Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

