Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.