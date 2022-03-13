DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DPCSU opened at $10.07 on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,549,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000.

