Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

Shares of NAPA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. 500,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,430. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

