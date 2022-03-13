Dutch Bros Inc’s (NYSE:BROS) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Dutch Bros’ (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Dutch Bros had issued 21,052,632 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $484,210,536 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

