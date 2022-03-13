DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KSM stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.