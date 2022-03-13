DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KSM stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.