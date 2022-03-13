Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

