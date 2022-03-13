eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of EBAY traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 9,216,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

