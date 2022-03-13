eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $500,297.50 and approximately $13.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 130.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00270107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001674 BTC.

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

