Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,161,000 after acquiring an additional 107,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.