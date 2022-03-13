Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,161,000 after acquiring an additional 107,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.
Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.