Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 7.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADOC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Edoc Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

