EDUCare (EKT) Tops One Day Volume of $157,486.00

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $543,088.45 and approximately $157,486.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EDUCare

About EDUCare

EKT is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

