Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EGTYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eguana Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

EGTYF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 242,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

