Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.
Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
