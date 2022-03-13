Eilif Serck-Hanssen Sells 173,761 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

